SpartanNash Foundation Launches Fundraiser to Feed Hungry Families this Holiday Season

SpartanNash will host an in-store fundraiser today until Nov. 5 to support local food pantries during the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season right around the corner, food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) is launching its seventh annual in-store fundraiser to support local food pantries across the Midwest.

Since 2016, more than $2 million has been raised through annual in-store fundraisers to benefit food pantry partners. In total, this contribution has provided approximately 20 million meals for people throughout the Midwest. Forty-nine million Americans relied on food programs in 2022, according to Feeding America.

"Our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life includes providing accessible nutrition for those who are experiencing food insecurity," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance. "Year after year, we band together with our shoppers and Associates to support local hunger relief efforts and help families in need enjoy the holiday season."

Between today and Nov. 5, store guests can make donations of $0.50, $1, $5, $10 at checkout or online through Fast Lane. Donations will go to local food pantries in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

"We are thankful for partnering with SpartanNash as they empower us to provide all our neighbors with healthy food access," said Community Action House CEO Scott Rumpsa. "Over 1,300 families rely on our 'Food Club' for food assistance every single week. In times of increasing challenge for many of our neighbors, we're grateful for partners that come together to ensure everyone can access the good food they need to reach their potential."

To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, please visit spartannash.com/foundation.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

