|
25.10.2023 15:30:00
SpartanNash Foundation Launches Fundraiser to Feed Hungry Families this Holiday Season
SpartanNash will host an in-store fundraiser today until Nov. 5 to support local food pantries during the holidays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holiday season right around the corner, food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) is launching its seventh annual in-store fundraiser to support local food pantries across the Midwest.
Since 2016, more than $2 million has been raised through annual in-store fundraisers to benefit food pantry partners. In total, this contribution has provided approximately 20 million meals for people throughout the Midwest. Forty-nine million Americans relied on food programs in 2022, according to Feeding America.
"Our mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life includes providing accessible nutrition for those who are experiencing food insecurity," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President of Communications and SpartanNash Foundation Executive Director Adrienne Chance. "Year after year, we band together with our shoppers and Associates to support local hunger relief efforts and help families in need enjoy the holiday season."
Between today and Nov. 5, store guests can make donations of $0.50, $1, $5, $10 at checkout or online through Fast Lane. Donations will go to local food pantries in Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
"We are thankful for partnering with SpartanNash as they empower us to provide all our neighbors with healthy food access," said Community Action House CEO Scott Rumpsa. "Over 1,300 families rely on our 'Food Club' for food assistance every single week. In times of increasing challenge for many of our neighbors, we're grateful for partners that come together to ensure everyone can access the good food they need to reach their potential."
To learn more about the SpartanNash Foundation, please visit spartannash.com/foundation.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.
CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance
SVP, Communications
SpartanNash
press@spartannash.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartannash-foundation-launches-fundraiser-to-feed-hungry-families-this-holiday-season-301967243.html
SOURCE SpartanNash
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SpartanNash Companymehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.23
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
31.05.23
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.23
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.22
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.08.22
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.06.22
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SpartanNash Company legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: SpartanNash Company stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SpartanNash Companymehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SpartanNash Company
|21,20
|-1,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.