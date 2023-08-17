Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.08.2023 14:12:03

SpartanNash Q2 Earnings Climb, Cuts FY23 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - SpartanNash Co (SPTN), a food solutions company, on Thursday reported higher earnings for the second quarter. However, the company slashed its full-year revenue guidance and maintained its earnings guidance.

Quarterly net earnings increased to $19.5 million or $0.56 per share from $5.1 million or $0.14 of last year.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations were $22.4 million or $0.65 per share compared to $24.2 million or $0.66 per share last year.

Revenue rose by 1.7 percent to $2.31 billion from $2.27 billion for the prior-year quarter, reflecting sales growth in both the Wholesale and Retail segments which were favorably impacted by inflation trends.

The Street estimate for revenue is $2.36 billion.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company continues to expect earnings in the range of $2.20 per share to $2.35 per share. The Street estimate for earnings per share is $2.25 per share. The adjusted EBITDA is also maintained between $248 million and $263 million.

The company cut its revenue guidance to the range of $9.65 billion to $9.95 billion from its prior range of $9.9 billion to $10.20 billion. The Street estimate for revenue is $10.01 billion.

On Wednesday, shares of SpartanNash closed at $21.97, down 3.89% on Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SpartanNash Companymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SpartanNash Companymehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SpartanNash Company 21,60 0,00% SpartanNash Company

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um China: ATX und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit roten Vorzeichen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Freitag nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich an dem letzten Handelstag der Woche. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen