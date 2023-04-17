Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.04.2023 14:00:00

SpartanNash Welcomes Arpen Shah as VP, Merchandising Strategy and Analytics

Shah will help accelerate the merchandising transformation underway at SpartanNash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced the hire of Arpen Shah as Vice President, Merchandising Strategy and Analytics. Shah will be responsible for merchandising strategy and analytics for the overall merchandising business. He will also lead promotional planning, shelf technology, category management and merchandising data analytics.

SpartanNash Welcomes Arpen Shah as VP, Merchandising Strategy and Analytics.

"Arpen is an astute and people first merchandising executive who has a strong background in category management and analytics," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. "His expertise and relentless innovative drive will accelerate our customer-led merchandising transformation."

Shah joins SpartanNash from Essendant, where he served as Senior Director, Merchandising Enablement. Prior to Essendant, Shah held roles at US Foods, United Stationers and Canon. He earned his undergraduate degree in technical management from DeVry University and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Roosevelt University.

The addition of Shah demonstrates SpartanNash's continued investment in its merchandising transformation – discussed at the Company's most recent Investor Day – which involves leveraging data and insights to drive enhanced category planning, promotional effectiveness and customer-focused innovation.    

About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Company distributes products for every aisle in the grocery store, from fresh produce to household goods to its OwnBrands, which include the Our Family® portfolio of products. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 145 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. Leveraging insights and solutions across its segments, SpartanNash offers a full suite of support services for independent grocers. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

CONTACT:
Adrienne Chance
SVP, Communications
SpartanNash
press@spartannash.com 

(PRNewsfoto/SpartanNash)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartannash-welcomes-arpen-shah-as-vp-merchandising-strategy-and-analytics-301798803.html

SOURCE SpartanNash

