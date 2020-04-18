CALGARY, April 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Spartan Controls Ltd. is pleased to announce the release of SpartanPRO™ Surge Relief, a surge control system specifically designed to meet the increasing demands of industry for a more accurate and reliable loading system for liquid pipeline surge relief.

Rapid and large pressure surges can occur due to sudden changes in flow caused by starting, stopping or tripping of pumps, opening or closing of valves, and emergency shutdowns. These uncontrolled surge events can lead to safety hazards for personnel and the environment, equipment damage and increased maintenance, interrupted product delivery, cleanup costs and fines, and pipeline capacity reductions.

"With growing energy demand, our Customers need the flexibility to operate at higher capacity and with varying demand," says Terrance Chmelyk, VP of Operational Excellence Solutions at Spartan Controls. "This proven system will enable our Customers to minimize nitrogen consumption and maintenance requirements while ensuring the integrity of their pipelines."

SpartanPRO™ Surge Relief allows operators to maximize product throughput by enabling operation closer to pipeline pressure limits while eliminating setpoint drift associated with regulator-based systems. Additionally, the system reduces operating costs by lowering nitrogen consumption, minimizing unnecessary relief events by using reliable and fault-tolerant system components, and allowing full 2-way connectivity to manage pipeline control to optimal levels.

To learn more, click here.

About Spartan Controls

Spartan Controls is the recognized leading provider of industrial automation, valves, measurement, and process control solutions in Western Canada. For over 55 years, Spartan has provided customers with high performance solutions, industry expertise, lifecycle support, and technical training — delivering value our customers want.



Our automation solutions are used in all process industries including oil and gas, oil sands, mining, pulp and paper, power, pipeline, and municipal. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences where expertise and collaboration come together. For more information, please visit spartancontrols.com.

SOURCE Spartan Controls Ltd