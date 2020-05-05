SPC Achieves Elite SOC 2 Type 2 Data Security Certification

NILES, Ill., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Print Communications (SPC) announced today that it has obtained its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 certification, which is widely recognized as the gold standard in the world of data management and security, ensures SPC has put in place a rigorous set of controls surrounding the handling, confidentiality, and privacy of data and the integrity of the systems SPC uses to process data.

"Clients of all sizes are rightfully concerned about sharing their data and working with partners able to meet high standards for data privacy and security," said SPC President Adam LeFebvre. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification was not easy, but we believe it was and will continue to be worth it. Giving our clients the most reliable affirmation of the security of our data environment – and in turn, their data – is a critical element of the SPC service model."

"In the age of cloud-based data movement and storage, cyber-attacks are more complex and challenging to identify as well," said LeFebvre. "The heightened level of oversight and reporting required by SOC 2 enhances our ability to quickly identify issues and take corrective action."

KirkPatrickPrice, a licensed CPA firm, with over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia and more than a decade of experience performing assessments, tests, and audits, including SOC2 audits, for companies, conducted the audit and shepherded SPC through the certification process. Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkPatrickPrice, said "SPC delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this SOC 2 audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on SPC's controls."

Niles, Illinois-based Specialty Print Communications is a family-owned business that offers unparalleled breadth and expertise in the creative development and production of direct mail, loyalty kits and card issuance, digital imaging, lettershop production, postal optimization, fulfillment, and digital brand execution. SPC's impressive roster of clients includes companies in the retail/e-tail, healthcare, finance, automotive, and travel & leisure industries, as well as agencies and other entities that work with these companies.

