SPCA International condemns the decapitation and murder of cats in Montreal's West Island, Quebec, Canada

MONTREAL, June 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - International animal welfare organization SPCA International (based in New York City) issued the following statement on the recent decapitation and murder of at least five cats recently found in West Island.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent and outrageously cruel murders of these cats. We urge local law enforcement to act swiftly and comprehensively to bring those involved to justice and to protect other cats in the area. We also urge any members of the public to come forward to the Montreal police (SPVM) with any relevant information related to these acts. There is no place for such deplorable animal cruelty and torture in our society.

These incidents have caused enormous shock and trauma for the Montreal, Quebec and global animal welfare communities. We hope that the police will conduct a thorough and immediate investigation, and we offer our support, including the possible establishment of a financial reward, to help lead to an arrest and conviction."

-SPCA International

For more information, members of the media should contact Lori Kalef (English and French speaking) at lori.kalef@spcai.org or +1-888-690-SPCA (7722).

Members of the public with credible information related to these incidents are encouraged to contact the Montreal police (SPVM). If you or someone you know is an aware of an animal in imminent danger, please call 911 or your local police department immediately.

