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WKN DE: A40THY / ISIN: JP3629270004
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02.07.2026 13:45:01
SPDR Health Care ETF Tops iShares Biotech in Long-Term Returns
Investors seeking broad, low-cost healthcare exposure may prefer State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEMKT:XLV), while iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) caters to those specifically targeting the high-growth biotechnology subsector.Both funds provide exposure to the healthcare space, but they operate with different investment scopes. Selecting between them requires weighing the growth potential of advanced therapies against the stability of diversified medical giants. XLV tracks the Health Care Select Sector Index, encompassing pharmaceutical giants and service providers within the S&P 500.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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