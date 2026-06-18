Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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18.06.2026 13:15:01
SPDR REIT ETF vs. Vanguard Global Real Estate ETF: Which Suits Your Portfolio Best?
Deciding between Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) and State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:RWR) depends on whether an investor seeks broad international diversification or concentrated U.S. exposure.Both funds provide liquid access to real estate, yet they operate in entirely different geographic spheres. While VNQI casts a wide net across more than 30 countries to capture global growth, RWR remains strictly focused on the domestic market through the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Capped Index.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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