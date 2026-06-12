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12.06.2026 20:19:51

SPDR vs. Schwab International ETFs: 1 Red Flag Investors Can't Ignore

State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) provides low-cost exposure to mature international economies, while Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHE) focuses on faster-growing but often more volatile emerging markets.Investors seeking to diversify away from domestic stocks often look to international funds to balance their portfolios. Here, we’re evaluating two distinct approaches to global investing: the SPDR fund, which tracks developed economies like Japan and the United Kingdom, and the Schwab fund, which targets developing nations such as China and India. Both ETFs serve as foundational building blocks, yet they provide access to very different economic cycles and geopolitical risks.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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