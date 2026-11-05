International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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05.11.2026 20:43:02
SPDW vs EEM: Which International ETF Offers Better Value for Investors Seeking Global Stock Profits?
The State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) offers ultra-low-cost exposure to mature international markets, while the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:EEM) provides access to higher-growth, higher-volatility developing economies.
International diversification often starts with a choice between mature markets and emerging ones. Investors frequently balance the stability of established global powers against the volatile but potentially rewarding growth of developing nations. This comparison explores how these two heavyweights stack up in terms of cost, regional focus, and risk profiles.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the end of the trading day of Nov. 2, 2026.
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