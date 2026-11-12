SPDW vs IXUS: Which International ETF Is the Better Buy for 2027?

The State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) offers lower costs and a focus on developed markets, while the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) provides broader global exposure, including emerging markets.

Investors seeking international equity exposure often weigh these two heavyweights. These funds serve as core building blocks for portfolios that need to balance domestic holdings with foreign growth. One uses a narrower lens to capture established markets, while the other casts a wider net across the global landscape to capture emerging economies.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of trading on Nov. 10, 2026.

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