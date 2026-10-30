SPDW vs VWO: Two International ETFs Face Off, but One Offers a Better Mix of Income and Growth for Long-Term Investors

State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) offers lower-cost exposure to mature international economies, while Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VWO) targets higher-growth potential in developing nations.

These funds serve different roles in an international portfolio. The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF focuses on emerging markets, which are often more volatile but provide access to rapidly growing economies. The State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF provides broad coverage of developed nations outside the U.S., offering more stability and a lower price point.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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