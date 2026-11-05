SPDW vs VXUS: Is a State Street or Vanguard International ETF the Better Fit for Your Portfolio?

The State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEMKT:SPDW) focuses strictly on developed economies with a razor-thin fee, while the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) provides broader global coverage by including emerging markets.

Both State Street SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF serve as core building blocks for international equity exposure. While the SPDR fund targets developed markets to maintain a lower cost profile, the Vanguard fund provides a much wider net. With $163.2 billion in assets under management (AUM), the Vanguard fund is significantly larger, though both offer deep liquidity for long-term investors.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield as of the close of the trading day of Nov. 2, 2026.

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