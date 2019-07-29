Speakeasy AI Announces Formation of Advisory Board with Chief Customer Officer as Advisory Board President

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Speakeasy AI, award-winning provider of the world's first and only conversational AI analyzing real time customer audio via Speech-to-Intent ™, announced today that its former Chief Customer Officer, Kyle Scofield, will help the company launch an Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance, market counsel and solution recommendations. Mr. Scofield will begin functioning as the Advisory Board's President beginning immediately.

"The past year has been an exciting time for Speakeasy AI via product advancements, customer wins, and market validation," said CEO Frank Schneider. "Over this past year, and through our entire company lifecycle, Kyle has functioned as an operational leader and a team builder - I'm delighted that he will now help our team usher in a new period of high velocity growth by helping to assemble and lead our advisory board."

The search for specific Advisory Board members that can impact the vision and growth of Speakeasy AI has begun with this announcement. The company plans to build a five to seven member board to ensure the forecasted rapid growth of the company occurs with mission driven focus via the help of leaders across disciplines like customer care, self-service, marketing, product development, entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence.

"The opportunity to apply my past leadership experiences in various operational roles to guide and enhance such an innovative, customer first product and team has been incredibly rewarding," said Kyle Scofield. "I look forward to assisting in the search to identify other leaders with strong practical experience in various key strategic areas as Speakeasy AI rapidly scales."

About Speakeasy AI

Our mission is to make it easier for businesses to understand and respond to their customers' needs in voice with AI. We accomplish this mission by using the world's first and only Speech-to-Intent™ solution. Combined with our end-to-end reporting, our solution provides real-time insights into understanding customers' intents, needs and outcomes. And since an AI platform is only as good as its improvement cycle, we enable rapid updates to ensure wins are delivered on the day you launch. With our voice AI solutions and our team's proven expertise, we work tirelessly to provide better voice experiences and deliver understanding as a service. Discover your ROI today via a Speakeasy AI listening engagement - start here at http://www.speakeasyai.com.

SOURCE Speakeasy AI