Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi to Join House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Legislative Leaders in Illinois for Women in Power

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, 2023 Democrats for the Illinois House will kick off Women's History Month with a fundraising event celebrating women leaders in the House. In addition to Illinois leaders, the event designed to encourage, motivate and inspire women, will feature national trailblazer and history maker, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

"Women are leaders everywhere you look—from the CEO who runs a Fortune 500 company to the housewife who raises her children and heads her household," says Pelosi. "Our country was built by strong women, and we will continue to break down walls and defy stereotypes."

Speaker Welch and Democrats for the Illinois House agree.

"Women are powerful. Whenever they have a seat at the table, whenever they bring their power and full selves to the table, we have better outcomes. We have stronger solutions. I am so proud of the group of women who will headline Women in Power and all of the women who serve in the House. They are my colleagues and my friends. They are some of the fiercest advocates for Illinois families that have ever graced the floor. I look forward to hearing them share their challenges and their triumphs to help power other women forward."

The event will be well attended by the women and men of Democrats for the Illinois House. Recognized House Leaders include Majority Leader Robyn Gabel, Speaker Pro Tempore Jehan Gordon Booth, Deputy Majority Leader Mary Flowers, Deputy Majority Leader Lisa Hernandez, Assistant Majority Leader Natalie Manley, Assistant Majority Leader Kelly Burke, Assistant Majority Leader Barbara Hernandez, and Majority Conference Chair Theresa Mah.

Women in Power will be held at RPM Seafood [ 317 N. Clark Street| Chicago] from 2-3 pm. There will be a private VIP reception for event sponsors from 1pm-2pm. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/women_in_power . Seating is limited. Pre-purchased tickets are encouraged. Attendees can also RSVP by emailing communications@hdemsIL.com. This event is closed to the press.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speaker-emerita-nancy-pelosi-to-join-house-speaker-emanuel-chris-welch-and-legislative-leaders-in-illinois-for-women-in-power-301742319.html

