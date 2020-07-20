Speaker Market to Reach $233.27 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 30.5% CAGR: AMR

- Advancement in AI virtual assistant technologies and developments in battery technologies augment the growth of the global speaker market

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Speaker Market by Product Type (Smart Speakers, Home Audio Speakers, Portable Speakers, and True Wireless Stereo (TWS)), Size (Small, Medium, and Large), End Use (Personal and Commercial), and Sales Channel (Online and Offline), and Price (Less than $50, $50 to $100, $100 to $200, and More than $200): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global speaker market generated $39.57 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $233.27 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 30.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Key determinants in the market-

Advancement in AI virtual assistant technologies and developments in battery technologies augment the growth of the global speaker market. Conversely, data privacy and security concerns impede the market growth. Nevertheless, emergence of smart speakers in commercial applications ushers a number of opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 scenario:

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the manufacturing and supply chain procedures have been halted. Also, research and development (R&D) activities of key players have been paused across the globe.

The sale of speakers has been reduced during the Covid-19 outbreak due to the operational restrictions on sales channels such as specialty stores and e-commerce platforms.

However, certain manufacturing firms have restarted their projects and plan owing to the relaxations imposed on the restrictions, by the government bodies, in several regions.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Speaker Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6759?reqfor=covid

The medium segment dominated the market in 2019-

Based on portability, the medium segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the the global speaker market , and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. The installation of drivers with sizes ranging from 20 to 50mm in portable speakers offers easy operation through Bluetooth, which drives the growth of the segment. Conversely, the small segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 40.4% from 2020 to 2027. The advantages such as freedom of movement, and user convenience along with rapid technological growth drive the growth of the segment.

The personal segment would lead throughout the forecast period-

Based on end use, the personal segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, holding for nearly 99% of the the global speaker market , and is expected to maintain the lion's share throughout the forecast period. High volume adoption of speakers for personal applications boosts the growth of the segment. Nevertheless, the commercial segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 41.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the identification of benefits from speakers, especially smart speakers.

Download Sample PDF@(360 Pages and More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6759

Asia-Pacific to rule the roost, North America to grow significantly throughout 2027-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with more than two-fifths of the the global speaker market in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the same region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 33.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to factors such as availability of the highest number of speaker users and increase in expenditure capacity of people in this region. Moreover, North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.

Leading market players-

Fortune Grand Technology Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Guoguang Electric Company Limited

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Merry Audio Equipment Co. Ltd

3nod Group

Alphabet Inc.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.

Bose Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

Foster Electric Company Limited

Interested in Procure Data? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6759

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports We Have:

Smart Speaker Market: The global smart speaker was valued at $4,358 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $23,317 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 23.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Mining Equipment Market: The mining equipment market size was $121.7 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $165.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Hydraulic Equipment Market: The global hydraulic equipment market size accounted for $40,518.6 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $51,653.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Floor Grinding Machines Market: Floor grinding machines market size was valued at $271.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $344.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027.

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedInTwitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg