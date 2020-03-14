Special Learning Inc. and myHana Seek to Help Families and Caregivers of Children with Autism

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Special Learning, Inc. has recently partnered with myHana, a new web-based platform providing support for people with autism and their caregivers. Special Learning, Inc. will be offering its extensive experience and expertise in autism education to provide myHana users with a guided curriculum for autism. myHana selected Special Learning's Ever Learning family of products as the best solution to build out their autism curriculum.

Through this Strategic Alliance, myHana and Special Learning are confident they will be able to assist families from the time of diagnosis through age out and beyond. The use of myHana's Care Management Platform and Ever Learning's curriculum will allow parents to work with their children and track their progress; something that has been proven essential to improve outcomes after detection.

SPECIAL LEARNING, INC. is the leading global provider of comprehensive digital autism and special needs solutions including training, education materials and virtual consultation and supervision to those individuals who provide direct care and support to those with Autism and other Developmental Disabilities in the field of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). For more information about all our Special Learning's online training solutions, visit their website at https://www.special-learning.com.

EVER LEARNING is the ultimate destination for the highest quality training and educational products to support evidence-based intervention programs for parents, educators, professionals, and BCBAs. To learn more about Ever Learning, visit their website at https://www.ever-learning.com.

To learn more about MYHANA, visit their website at https://www.myhana.org.

