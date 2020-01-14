Special Learning, Inc. Announces the Launch of its Global Solutions in Russian speaking countries to Help Those who Serve Individuals with Autism and Other Special Needs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Special Learning, Inc. is the leading global provider of Autism and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) solutions with the mission to bring quality ABA intervention to the world. The organization utilizes unique methodologies that include rigorous training, virtual services, and an educational suite comprised of curriculum and teaching materials to enable unfettered global access to quality ABA programming. The company is passionate about changing the lives of people with Autism and other special needs and it is officially expanding its global reach to the Russian-speaking market to provide access to world-class ABA training, curriculum and educational materials and access to ABA experts. You may view and access their growing list of products and services at http://www.SLGlobalSolutions.com.

The organization offers:

o World-Class Training Programs and Packages translated into local area languages

o Cost-effective products and services to support every parent, educator and professional

o Access to evidence-based training materials only available in the United States

o A Clinically Acclaimed ABA Course in the Russian language



Includes 9 lessons of video-based training with nearly 20 hours of direct training on Autism, ABA and application to start changing lives of persons with disabilities from day 1.

All lessons delivered by a world-class Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) who brings her experience and expertise with an engaging approach to learning in the Russian language.

The program is sequenced to build-upon skills for fluid learning and bringing what you learn to real-life.

Includes a certificate of completion- the first of its kind to the Russian and Kazakhstan regions of the world

o Tools and Materials to Create the Best Individualized Plan in Russian and Kazakh languages



Social Narrative Stories to teach skills from language development to how to "behave" in certain situations (e.g. raising your hand in the classroom)

There are approximately 70 million people with autism in the world, and yet there is a worldwide scarcity of trained professionals to implement evidence-based intervention programs. Less than 10% of the world's population with autism has access to a life-changing intervention known as Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA).

ABA is an evidenced-based intervention that with early and intensive application of quality ABA programming has demonstrated 47% success rate helping children with autism to mainstream. Furthermore, with proper application, ABA has been proven to help over 90% of people on the autism spectrum achieve a greater level of independence. However, the world is experiencing an acute shortage of certified ABA experts, Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBAs), to support the world's autism population. As of November 2019, there are less than 40,000 BCBAs in the world, most of whom practice in the United States. As a result of the extreme scarcity of certified or credentialed ABA experts to treat and supervise intervention programs, quality ABA therapy is currently only accessible in a handful of countries.

Special Learning, Inc.'s evidence-based autism intervention programs will help address this global scarcity issue; making its programs and services available across all of the Russian speaking world.

"We are excited to expand our global reach so that we may help meet the educational and training needs of the autism clinical communities across the Russian speaking community. Our comprehensive programs have been customized and translated to give parents, educators and clinicians access to hundreds of best-in-class tools and training programs. We have spent the last 10 years developing, designing, testing, refining and now implementing the best and most cost-effective means to provide digital access to ABA. We believe helping to improve the quality of care through educational opportunities will mean that we've helped to improve the lives of millions of people with autism around the world." said Karen Chung, CEO at Special Learning, Inc.

