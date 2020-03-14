Special Learning, Inc. Celebrating Their 10th Anniversary

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Special Learning Inc. is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the upcoming months, and their mission to bridge the gap by connecting individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities to access experts and evidence-based practices, approaches and resources to empower people to attain fulfilling and independent lives has not wavered.

These past ten years, Special Learning Inc. has worked to help people around the globe access the world's most effective early intervention therapy - Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).

By leveraging technology, Special Learning delivers a comprehensive array of autism intervention and ABA educational solutions to parents, educators, Board Certified Behavior Analysts, and other professionals who provide care and support to the special needs population, no matter where they live or work.

With their online Autism and ABA Training, virtual BCBA supervision and consulting, ABA curriculum & teaching materials, and independent learning tools, Special Learning helps transform the lives of people living with autism and other developmental disabilities attain their highest level of independence.

Special Learning provides members of the global autism community with best-of-breed solutions: products, services, training, relevant information and tools to empower you to help advance individuals with autism up the skills spectrum intuitively, successfully and affordably.

They are dedicated to:



Developing the most effective and intuitive ABA teaching tools for the international community of individuals with ASD;





Using technology and other available means to help improve communication skills, life skills, academic ability, cognitive skills, emotional awareness, self-esteem, interpersonal and critical thinking skills;





Recognizing that parents are the ones who most actively participate in their children's education and needs, provide tools and training to allow them to take control of their child's future;





Providing free access to accurate, informative and easy to comprehend information about ASD and ABA which is often presented in ways that are confusing, overly-complicated, and even contradictory;





Generously sharing our vast, constantly growing reference center which includes up-to-date databases of BCBAs, autism service providers, other health and therapy centers and professionals, organizations and school districts; and





Compassionately providing an opportunity to openly share your thoughts and opinions to enlighten, inform, and educate the global community through your own personal experiences.

LEARN ABOUT SPECIAL LEARNING'S SISTER COMPANIES

Last year, Special Learning, Inc. proudly launched several new sister companies to help extend our ability to help as many parents, professional and educators as possible.

EVER LEARNING is the ultimate destination for the highest quality training and educational products to support evidence-based intervention programs for parents, educators, professionals, and BCBAs. It's signature product is the All Access Autism Toolkit. To learn more, visit http://www.ever-learning.com.

PROFESSIONAL CEUS is dedicated to providing quality, on-demand CE opportunities to behavioral health professionals who serve individuals in challenged communities with unequivocal Audio & Video training for your learning style. To learn more, visit http://www.professionalceus.com.

ABA BUSINESS GROWTH specializes in providing the very best in talent management, business consulting and training development to realize growth and success for behavioral health and ABA organizations. To learn more, visit http://www.aba-businessgrowth.com

We have many exciting initiatives planned this year. To learn more about Special Learning, Inc., visit http://www.Special-Learning.com.

SOURCE Special Learning