Special lease offers on new Honda models available at Chicago-area dealership until March 31

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill., March 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continental Honda, a dealership serving Chicago and the entire surrounding area, is currently boasting a variety of several lease offers on new Honda vehicles. These offers expire on March 31, 2020.

Vehicles on offer include several favorites of the Honda lineup: the Odyssey, HR-V, CR-V and Civic. These models span a variety of body types and capabilities. As such, the specials are ideal for a wide range of drivers, each of which will likely be able to find a vehicle that suitably fits their unique needs.

Read on below for details on current offers at Continental Honda.



The 2019 Honda Odyssey EXL is available to lease for $449 per month for 35 months, with $499 due at signing.

per month for 35 months, with due at signing. The 2019 Honda HR-V Sport 2WD is available to lease for $279 per month for 35 months, with $279 due at signing.

per month for 35 months, with due at signing. The 2019 Honda CR-V EXL 2WD is available to lease for $379 per month for 35 months, with $379 due at signing.

per month for 35 months, with due at signing. The 2020 Honda Civic LX Sedan Automatic is available to lease for $225 per month for 35 months, with $225 due at signing.

The above offers require the lessee to get approved credit through HFS (Honda Financial Services). Title, license and doc fees are not included in the prices listed. The lessee is also responsible for maintenance and excessive wear/tear. Twelve thousand free miles per year are included, with every additional mile over that figure costing 15 cents on vehicles with an MSRP lower than $30,000 and 20 cents on vehicles with an MSRP of $30,000 or more.

Those interested in the special temporary lease offers at Continental Honda are strongly urged to go to the dealership website at http://www.continentalhonda.com. Those who wish to interact with a human voice affiliated with the dealership may instead make a phone call to 708-340-6350. Finally, those who wish to experience the dealership and vehicles with all five of their senses may opt to head to its physical location at 5891 S. La Grange Road, Countryside.

SOURCE Continental Honda