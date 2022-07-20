Special Operations Veterans from ASR Alert Systems, HAVEN And ZeroEyes Team Up to Provide Safer Community Buildings

Companies Join Forces to Demo Their Comprehensive, Layered and Proactive Security Solutions

JUPITER, Fla., NASHVILLE, Tenn. and PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety equipment supplier ASR Alert Systems, security company HAVEN, and ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, have joined forces to provide key components of a Joint Active Shooter Protection and Response Program for a school in Houston, TX to dramatically improve the outcomes of a tragic event - such as an active shooter.

Every day, schools and organizations seek solutions to combat the active shooter epidemic that is plaguing our nation. A March 23rd, 2022 report from the FBI demonstrates a more than 50% increase in active shooter incidents from 2020 to 2021. By integrating technologies from these three special ops veteran-owned companies, communities can effectively harden their schools and businesses against crisis situations with additional, proactive layers of security that instantaneously alert on-premise security and local first responders.

The technologies include:

HAVEN Lockdown™ is a revolutionary, affordable smart door lock that activates in seconds to help prevent an intrusion into rooms and through access points, giving total security control to staff, administrators and authorities. HAVEN Lockdown™ is ten times stronger than a standard commercial door lock and is code compliant.

ZeroEyes DeepZero™ is a patented A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform, and is the only technology of its kind to hold the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation. ZeroEyes' proprietary software uses existing security cameras to identify a potential gun as soon as it becomes visible and send alerts to school administrators and safety personnel within 3 to 5 seconds, helping to mitigate gun-related violence before it occurs.

Founded by Navy SEALs and law enforcement professionals, ASR Alert Systems™ is a patented critical incident response technology allowing for immediate communication directly to emergency first responders and all those within the organization with the simple push of a button.

"A comprehensive security protocol and layered approach are critical to keeping students and faculty safe," explained D. Bruce Dareing, Chief of Police, Spring Branch Independent School District. "These combined cutting-edge solutions provide an alert with detailed information pertaining to the threat and give our security team the ability to make a decision and lock down our location within seconds at the push of a button. This can truly save lives."

HAVEN CEO and founder Alex Bertelli stated, "Veterans have a unique ability to solve some of our nation's toughest problems. Lessons learned from combat coupled with technology can help in preventing active shooter events in the future."

"No one should have to go to school or work worrying about whether or not they'll be shot," added Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes, Inc. "As veterans who have been in countless active shooter situations, we're uniquely positioned to combat our growing mass shooting problem with real solutions through technology. We're proud to work with HAVEN and ASR to collaboratively apply different approaches and technologies with the common goal of stopping senseless shootings."

ASR Alert Systems CEO and founder Hector Delgado stated, "The ASR, HAVEN and ZeroEyes teams have served our country and now we are all proudly serving to protect our communities."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

About HAVEN

Founded by US Special Operations Aviators, HAVEN is a veteran owned and operated company that has developed a wedge-based door lock concept first witnessed overseas during combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. The HAVENLock is a simple solution to provide greater security to homes, schools, commercial and government buildings. Activated by manual or remote means and ten times stronger than a standard lock, HAVEN is proud of their US made product made famous by Shark Tank in 2018. Learn more about HAVEN at https://havenlockdown.com/.

About ASR

Founded with the experiences of career Law Enforcement and Military personnel, ASR provides a solution to alerting authorities in high threat situations. With the press of a button, officers & dispatch are directly notified of the incident, along with the address and location within the building. They know what is happening, where it is happening, who it is happening to and help is on the way immediately. This significantly reduces response time from Law Enforcement while also notifying all those under attack within the organization/building.

The ASR Threat Alert system can be installed and implemented across any vertical market, for any business or school, and can even be utilized for outdoor events. ASR Alert Systems prides itself on providing ADA-compliant technologies to make safety accessible to all. Learn more about ASR at asralertsystems.com.

