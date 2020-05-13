Specialdocs Reports: In the Time of COVID-19, Concierge Medicine Proves Resilient for Physicians, Provides Comfort and Care for Patients

CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For independent physicians and their patients, the COVID-19 crisis has laid bare the susceptibilities of traditional fee-for-service practices, already challenged in a constantly changing healthcare environment. However, says concierge transition expert Specialdocs CEO Terry Bauer: "This health crisis is serving as a genuine catalyst for change, providing both doctors and patients with compelling reasons to consider the mutually beneficial alternative of concierge medicine. Offering deeply personalized care in a sustainable, resilient model is more important than ever in our world today."

The "Resilience of the Concierge Practice" will be explored at a live webinar hosted by Specialdocs on Wednesday, May 13th at 6 pm ET. Featured speakers include concierge physicians Shalini Kaneriya, MD, and John Valenti, MD who share their personal journeys of change and how their practices continue to sustain. Also participating is Brian Kane, CPA, financial advisor and physician practice consultant. Click here to join, or download the recording after May 14th.

For physicians: a sustainable, rewarding way to practice medicine

According to Bauer, the clinical, operational and financial underpinnings of membership medicine are the keys to its strength and resilience during the current crisis. Providing optimal care and individualized communication to over 1500 patients has consistently challenged traditional practices, and during this time it has been completely overwhelming.

"Smaller, manageable patient panels, a cornerstone of the concierge model, are why Specialdocs physician-clients remain continuously available to patients who need them more than ever before," says Bauer.

Correspondingly, concierge practices require less staff, which has virtually eliminated the need to furlough or lay off employees. Additionally, because the concierge medicine practice is funded primarily through membership revenues rather than a reliance on insurance reimbursements, the model was able to withstand economic pressures that have pushed many traditional practices to the financial brink.

For patients: a trusted, meaningful connection with their physician

"As the situation unfolded, our affiliated doctors used every tool at their disposal - and created new ones – to stay connected with their patients," relates Bauer.

To counter the barrage of alarming and often confusing information, Specialdocs physicians reached out with a series of personalized, informative emails and videos, clearly and empathetically addressing everything from proper handwashing techniques to cautions on antibody testing. Many physicians also invited their patients to Facebook Live events and virtual town halls, then shared the recordings on Specialdocs Resource Center. For patients sheltering at home, an easy-to-use telemedicine platform was swiftly installed for virtual visits. And contrary to accounts of concierge practices procuring and providing unneeded privileges, the truth is much different, says Bauer.

"Patients have told us how much they valued the ongoing communication and sincerely appreciated receiving personal phone calls, just to check in with them," he reveals. "Every Special Doc took the opportunity to offer every type of irreplaceable human connection."

Since 2002, Specialdocs Consultants has helped physicians nationwide transform their practices with the industry's most customized and sustainable concierge model.

