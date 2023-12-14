Specialty Building Products and TOOLBX Partner to Drive eCommerce Growth for LBM Dealers

Strategic partnership will empower SBP lumber dealers to seize the growing eCommerce opportunity in building supplies

DULUTH, Ga. and TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Building Products, a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America, and TOOLBX, the leading eCommerce platform for independent lumber and building supply dealers, today announced a strategic collaboration to help SBP's customers capture the growing opportunity in eCommerce.

The partnership will provide SBP's extensive network of dealers with access to TOOLBX's comprehensive digital LBM platform, empowering them to enhance their online presence, streamline operations, and better service their customers. Through this collaboration, SBP dealers will gain:

Seamless product data: Synchronized product information ensures accurate and up-to-date online product listings, leading to improved customer experience and sales efficiency.





Enhanced customer engagement: TOOLBX equips dealers with online ordering, customer messaging, quote tools, and a customer portal for account management and payments, building trust and convenience for contractors and homeowners alike.





Streamlined business operations: TOOLBX's platform integrates with existing ERP systems, automating complex pricing rules like individual Pro discounts, while simplifying inventory management and order processing.

"We care about our dealer customers' success. And with eCommerce penetration at less than 1% amongst the average LBM dealer, we took it upon ourselves to bring a best-in-class solution to our customers," said Jeff McLendon, President and CEO of Specialty Building Products. "A number of our customers are already using TOOLBX and we want to make our product data available to them through TOOLBX."

"TOOLBX goes beyond the e-commerce checkbox. Dealers need a comprehensive digital solution that truly transforms their business. We provide that with a suite of customer-facing tools that enable them to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and boost loyalty among their Pro or retail segment," said Erik Bornstein, CEO and cofounder of TOOLBX. "We're thrilled to partner with a leader like SBP and empower their customers with the resources they need to thrive online".

SBP Dealers: If you are a customer of SBP and any of its family of brands such as U.S. LUMBER, Alexandria Moulding, DW Distribution, Millwork Sales, Reeb or Amerhart – contact your SBP representative for more information. You can also reach out to a member of the SBP technology solutions team by emailing toolbx@sbp.com

About Specialty Building Products

Specialty Building Products is at the core of the value chain for high value specialty building materials. Our operating brands – U.S. LUMBER, Alexandria Moulding, DW Distribution, Millwork Sales, Amerhart, and Reeb – provide sales, marketing, manufacturing, assembly, customization, finishing and logistics solutions that bring a wide range of high value, SKU-intensive, and logistically complicated specialty building products to dealers serving the repair and remodel ("R&R") and new construction marketplaces. Our brands' best-in-class operations are managed under a centralized strategy and informed by big data and analytics, serving the most respected manufacturers of the best and most innovative brands in the building products industry and local, regional, and national building material dealers, national one step distributors, national retail chains, and industrial and OEM manufacturers. More information can be found at www.sbp.com

About TOOLBX

TOOLBX is a technology company dedicated to transforming the way lumber & building supply dealers engage with customers online. Their comprehensive digital LBM platform empowers dealers to enhance store productivity, drive customer loyalty, and compete effectively in the e-commerce market. Learn more at www.toolbx.com.

