Specialty Chemicals Integrated Across Multiple Vertical Applications: Global Markets

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers various product types available in the market for specialty chemicals and potential application sectors.The specialty chemicals market is broken down by product type.



Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are given for each product type and end-user with the estimated valued derived from the revenue of companies' total revenues.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for specialty chemicals. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for specialty chemicals and current trends within the industry.



The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global specialty chemicals market.



Report Includes:

- 55 data tables and 36 additional tables

- Market outlook of the global specialty chemicals integrated across multiple vertical applications

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size from 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Emphasis on the demand for specialty chemicals integrated across multiple vertical applications, such as wastewater treatment, waterproofing chemicals, oilfield process chemicals, manufacturing, construction, cosmetics and toiletries additives, plastic additives etc.

- Elaboration on the influence of government regulations, current trends, technology updates, and economic factors that will shape the future marketplace

- Market share analysis of the key market participants and assessment of their competitive landscape

- A look into the global specialty chemicals industry structure with emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and innovation strategies adopted by major global players

- Company profiles of the market leading participants, including Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, BASE SE, Bayer AG, DuPont Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG and Solvay SA



Summary:

Specialty chemicals are performance-driven, high value chemicals used by various end-user industries for specific application requirements.Specialty chemicals are manufactured under product categories as formulations of fine chemicals as active ingredients tailor-made to a particular application to deliver certain properties.



There are wide ranges of specialty chemicals specific to end-user applications such as energy, mining, construction, automotive, textile, food and beverage, animal feed, and agriculture, among others. By sub-product category, the specialty chemicals include adhesives, sealants, biocides, catalysts, enzymes, flavors and fragrance chemicals, coatings, and specialty polymers, to name a few.



The global market for specialty chemicals is expected to witness low to medium growth over the forecast period on account of global economic development activities, and a short-term slump across the automotive, construction and energy industries. The market is anticipated to follow a similar growth pattern of global GDP rates, wherein key established markets would have an adverse impact in short terms offset by developing and emerging economies in Asia-Pacific.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878598/?utm_source=PRN



