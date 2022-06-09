|
09.06.2022 16:30:00
Specialty Food Association Reveals Specialty Food Sales of $175 billion in State of the Specialty Food Industry Report
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has released its annual State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, revealing that the specialty food market reached total sales of $175 billion in 2021, up 7.4 percent versus 5.8 percent the year before, when foodservice's steep decline offset outsized gains in brick-and-mortar retail and ecommerce.
"The specialty food market has prospered amid two difficult years, with our latest research showing specialty continues to grow at a faster rate than all food," said Denise Purcell, Specialty Food Association's vice president, content & education. "Growth will continue, but at a slower pace than the industry experienced during the 2020 pandemic-influenced whirlwind of grocery shopping and at-home meal preparation--and will depend on supply chain bandwidth and shifts in challenges like inflation, shipping issues, cost increases, and materials shortages."
The annual State of the Specialty Food Industry research is an examination of market size and sales; dollar and unit sales growth; specialty food category penetration; and 10-year tracking and forecasting in key categories. New this year: sales forecast for retail, foodservice, and ecommerce; video interviews with members of the supply chain; and a closer look at sales and opportunities in specialty perishables departments.Key Facts and Figures:
Top 10 Categories in Retail Dollar Sales
The report will be discussed at the 66th Summer Fancy Food Show on the Main Stage on Sunday, June 12, 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Open only to the trade, the Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest B2B-only specialty food and beverage show in the U.S. Registration for the Summer Fancy Food Show is at fancyfoodshows.com.About the Specialty Food Association
The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $175 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows; the sofi™ Awards, which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace, where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed, the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast.
