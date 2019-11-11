|
11.11.2019 10:10:00
Specialty MED Training Unveils New Physician Membership Program - Community of Like-Minded Physicians to Share, Learn and Grow in Regenerative Medicine
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Specialty Med Training, (SMT) one of the nation's largest training, research and marketing companies, will unveil a brand new entry opportunity for practitioners into its national membership program at the 27th World Congress on Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) in Las Vegas, NV on December 13-15, 2019.
Physicians are flocking to learn more about regenerative therapies, from Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) and shockwave therapy to pharmaceutical peptides, stem cells, exosomes and all the benefits that the current science provides, not only for their patients, but for the health of their practice. To meet the growing need for continuing education and peer-to-peer collaboration, Specialty MED Training developed a community network of like-minded physicians conducting research and sharing ideas to advance the application of functional, regenerative, sexual and aesthetic medicine.
"For most physicians, learning the procedures is the easy part," said Joseph Banno, MD. Chief Education Director for Specialty MED Training and board-certified urologist at Midwest Urology in Peoria Illinois. "Successful implementation into the clinical practice is by far the bigger challenge. We have taken the learning curve out of equation. Our network members receive a tremendous amount of support – from direct access to our board of clinical educators – to world class marketing programs that drive patients in the door."
Specialty MED providers are leading the path towards evidence-based medicine and committed to educating practitioners on the science surrounding regenerative medicine – while promoting an ethical and responsible approach to new applications.
Membership Privileges include:
- Physicians Fellowship- Collaboration Forum
- Continuing Education- Monthly Educational Webinars
- Opportunities to Participate in Research Studies
- Ongoing Training Discounts
- In-Service Clinical Support
- Exclusive Access to Online Training Videos
- Implementation Forms; Practice and Clinical
- Clinical and Office Staff Training
- Comprehensive Marketing-in-a-Box Tools
- Fully Customizable Patient Marketing Collateral
To learn how you can become a member, visit specialtymedtraining.com or call 561-408-7248.
About Specialty Med Training
Specialty MED Training (SMT) is a national training, research and marketing company; dedicated to helping physicians bring the latest regenerative therapies and treatment options to their patients. They are actively building a national network of leading providers committed to the ethical and responsible advancement of the use of regenerative therapies in clinical practice.
SOURCE Specialty MED Training
