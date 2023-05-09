Spectacle Strategy Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

The award is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectacle Strategy, a boutique branding agency, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of Best Workplaces for 2023.

After collecting thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in a third-party employee survey which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture.

Spectacle Strategy is dedicated to investing in the well-being and growth of its employees, and this award recognized its remarkability in initiatives such as:

Hybrid Working That Works: A hybrid working environment with a remote working stipend and flexible working hours

A focus on people development with weekly 1:1s, access to individual learning platforms like Masterclass and Linked In Learning, and employee recognition programs Quarterly Business Reviews: Spectacle holds quarterly meetings in unique rotating locations, including past destinations like Palm Springs and New Orleans , to review business goals and facilitate team camaraderie.

"Spectacle is truly honored to receive this award as recognition for the culture we've worked so hard to build. We started this firm to do exceptional work in an exceptional culture where individuals can thrive," said Spectacle CEO and Founder, Michael Filippi.

He continued, "When we drafted our core values, Growth Mindset, All Brilliance, No B.S., and Enjoy the Ride, we didn't intend for these to be platitudes on a wall. They are central to how we do business every day."

About Spectacle

Spectacle is the Agency for Change Agents. Offering a range of brand-building services from insights to strategy, design and campaign development; Spectacle helps purpose-led, profit-enabled companies reach their full growth potential. Their headquarters are located in the "Silicon Hills" of Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.spectaclestrategy.com .

About Inc. Media

Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, visit www.inc.com .

