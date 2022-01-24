SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Raouf Halim and Chief Financial Officer Bonnie Tomei will participate in the Alliance Global Partners (A.G.P.) Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Management will be available for virtual meetings during the Conference. Interested institutional investors should contact Spectra7 Investor Relations at ir@spectra7.com or their A.G.P. representative to secure a meeting time.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.



Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps/Jim Fanucchi

Darrow Associates

214-597-8200

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

Bonnie Tomei

Chief Financial Officer

669-212-1089

ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

John Mitchell

Public Relations

650-269-3043

pr@spectra7.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectra7-microsystems-to-participate-in-the-alliance-global-partners-virtual-emerging-growth-technology-conference-on-february-2-2022-301466378.html

SOURCE Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.