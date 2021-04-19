Spectra7 Partners with Wandtec on 100, 200 and 400Gbps Data Center Interconnects using 56Gbps PAM4 GaugeChanger™ ICs

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- (TSXV:SEV) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, and Wandtec, an innovative technology leading interconnect supplier, today announced they are collaborating on Spectra7 enabled 100G DSFP, 200G QSFP56 and 400G QSFP-DD Active Copper Cable (ACC) interconnects targeted at major datacenter operators and high-performance computing OEMs.

"Spectra7 has created a compelling solution to address the dramatically increasing power and cost of data center interconnects," said Xin Wu, CEO at Wandtec. "We are seeing significant interest from our customers for ACCs with Spectra7 technology and are pleased to be partnered to deliver unprecedented solutions for low power, low latency and extended reach. In combination with our innovative WDTCDR™ Twinax cable and patent pending crosstalk noise mitigation technology, we are able to extend 56G PAM4 based copper interconnects to lengths of 10m while being compliant to the IEEE 802.3cd standard."

The initial collaboration is for 100Gbps DSFP interconnects. Major China operators including Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent are choosing this standard for higher speed and higher density switch and server connections. The DSFP standard using 56G PAM4 signaling enables a 4x increase in bandwidth over currently deployed SFP28 interconnects but the higher data rate limits the interconnect length that can be served by low-cost direct-attach copper (DAC) passive cables. Spectra7's GaugeChanger™ silicon enables ACC cables up to three times the reach of passive DSFP copper cables.

"Wandtec is an up-and-coming innovative technology leader in data center interconnects," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "Partnering with them is significant and will accelerate adoption of our technology in this rapidly growing market."

About Wandtec

Wandtec is a spin-off of 30+ years old wire-harness manufacturer dedicated for high-speed copper, hybrid copper and optical, and high-speed interconnect module technology innovation and manufacturing services. Our innovation in software-defined engineering & manufacturing enables the finest processing techniques of copper cable interconnects at um scale, which minimizes the discontinuity where the three-dimensional transitions of the combination of PCB, Twinax (Micro-coax), Connectors, Optical-engine, and/or fiber playing critical roles in the performance. In-line simulation and modeling, 100% testing and data-tracking, artificial intelligence, and automation set our foundation of product performance and reliability excellence.

With the operations in both USA and China, Wandtec's 123210 operation principle shortens customers' time-to-market 30%~50%.

For more information, please visit https://www.wandtec.com/ .

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

