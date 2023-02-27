27.02.2023 15:00:00

SPECTRA7 TO PARTICIPATE IN THE KEYBANC CAPITAL MARKETS 18th ANNUAL EMERGING TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT CONFERENCE

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets, today announced that management will be participating in the KeyBanc Capital Markets 18th Annual Emerging Technology Summit on March 7, 2023 in the Semiconductor Infrastructure Enablers track. 

(PRNewsfoto/Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.)

The in-person conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency Downtown SOMA in San Francisco, Calif.

To arrange a meeting with Spectra7, please contact your KeyBanc representative. Investors may also contact Spectra7 investor relations at ir@spectra7.com to arrange a meeting.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed, and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China.

For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates
214-597-8200
ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
Bonnie Tomei
Chief Financial Officer
669-212-1089
ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
John Mitchell
Public Relations
650-269-3043
pr@spectra7.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectra7-to-participate-in-the-keybanc-capital-markets-18th-annual-emerging-technology-summit-conference-301756306.html

SOURCE Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

