11.01.2023 15:00:00
SPECTRA7 TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI MICROCAP CONFERENCE JANUARY 18-19, 2023
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that management will be participating in Sidoti Microcap Conference on January 18-19, 2023.
Event:
Sidoti Microcap Conference (virtual)
Date:
January 18-19, 2023
Presentation:
January 19, 20203, 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Live stream:
Meeting availability:
January 18-19, 2023
To arrange a meeting with Spectra7 please contact your Sidoti representative. Investors may also contact Spectra7 investor relations at ir@spectra7.com to arrange a meeting.ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.
Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
