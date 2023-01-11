11.01.2023 15:00:00

SPECTRA7 TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI MICROCAP CONFERENCE JANUARY 18-19, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB: SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, today announced that management will be participating in Sidoti Microcap Conference on January 18-19, 2023. 

(PRNewsfoto/Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.)

Event:                                 

          Sidoti Microcap Conference (virtual)

Date:                       

          January 18-19, 2023

Presentation:           

          January 19, 20203, 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Live stream:               

          Webcast

Meeting availability:       

          January 18-19, 2023



To arrange a meeting with Spectra7 please contact your Sidoti representative. Investors may also contact Spectra7 investor relations at ir@spectra7.com to arrange a meeting.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates
214-597-8200
ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
Bonnie Tomei
Chief Financial Officer
669-212-1089
ir@spectra7.com 

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
John Mitchell
Public Relations
650-269-3043
pr@spectr7.com

 

