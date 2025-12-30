Spectral Capital Agrees To Buy Telvantis Voice Services

(RTTNews) - Spectral Capital Corp. (FCCN), a digital infrastructure and AI-forward platform company, Tuesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Telvantis Voice Services, Inc., a Florida-based telecommunications and voice services provider, from Telvantis, Inc. in an all-stock transaction.

The financial details of the deal have not been divulged.

With this acquisition, Spectral expects to realize at least $240 million in annual gross revenue on a consolidated basis and at least $1 million in annualized GAAP net operating profit.

Further, the company may issue additional earn-out shares if Telvantis achieves $10 million or more in annualized operating profit in 2026, or alternatively upon achieving $665 million in annualized revenue with comparable or superior operating margins.

"We believe Telvantis will be a meaningful contributor toward Spectral's anticipated profitable 2026 revenue of approximately $450 million. This transaction reflects our focus on acquiring operating businesses with real scale, measurable cash-flow potential, and disciplined execution," stated Spectral CEO, Jenifer Osterwalder.

The transaction is expected to close on December 31, 2025.

On Monday, FCCN shares closed at $4.12, up 4.30% on the OTC markets.