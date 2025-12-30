Spectral Capital Aktie

Spectral Capital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C4WJ / ISIN: US84757R1095

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.12.2025 14:48:47

Spectral Capital Agrees To Buy Telvantis Voice Services

(RTTNews) - Spectral Capital Corp. (FCCN), a digital infrastructure and AI-forward platform company, Tuesday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Telvantis Voice Services, Inc., a Florida-based telecommunications and voice services provider, from Telvantis, Inc. in an all-stock transaction.

The financial details of the deal have not been divulged.

With this acquisition, Spectral expects to realize at least $240 million in annual gross revenue on a consolidated basis and at least $1 million in annualized GAAP net operating profit.

Further, the company may issue additional earn-out shares if Telvantis achieves $10 million or more in annualized operating profit in 2026, or alternatively upon achieving $665 million in annualized revenue with comparable or superior operating margins.

"We believe Telvantis will be a meaningful contributor toward Spectral's anticipated profitable 2026 revenue of approximately $450 million. This transaction reflects our focus on acquiring operating businesses with real scale, measurable cash-flow potential, and disciplined execution," stated Spectral CEO, Jenifer Osterwalder.

The transaction is expected to close on December 31, 2025.

On Monday, FCCN shares closed at $4.12, up 4.30% on the OTC markets.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Spectral Capital Corpmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Spectral Capital Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:36 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
17:46 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.12.25 2025: So schnitten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr ab
28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen