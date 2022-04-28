|
28.04.2022 10:06:37
Spectris Q1 Sales, Orders Rise; Sees Continued Sales Momentum For FY22; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Instrumentation and controls company Spectris Plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales grew 3 percent from last year to 298.9 million pounds.
The company noted that disposals, net of acquisitions, reduced sales by 7 percent.
Group like-for-like or LFL sales increased 12 percent year-on-year in the period with LFL orders up 29 percent.
All regions and business segments recorded higher LFL sales in the quarter.
The company reported strong start to fiscal 2022, noting that trading and order book provides momentum for the full-year.
Andrew Heath, Chief Executive, said, "Our strong order book provides confidence in continued sales momentum, supporting our outlook and positive prospects for 2022. Our focus on R&D and sustainability underpins continued future growth."
In London, Spectris shares were trading at 2,794 pence, up 4.72 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.