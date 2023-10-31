31.10.2023 08:51:18

Spectris Q3 LFL Sales Up 11%; Sees FY Operating Profit In Top Half Of Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Spectris PLC (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported that its third quarter Group sales increased by 5% to 349.2 million pounds. LFL sales increased 11%, for the quarter. The Group had net cash of 164.1 million pounds at the end of the period. For the year-to-date period, LFL sales growth was 16%. The Group noted that demand has now broadly normalised with backlog and lead times returning to more typical levels.

For fiscal 2023, the Group now expects: LFL sales growth of around 10%; and strong progress on margins, with adjusted operating profit in the upper half of guidance range of 250 million pounds to 265 million pounds. For 2024, the Group projects another year of progress, including further margin expansion.

