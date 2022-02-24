Spectris Turns To Profit In FY21, Sales Down, Lifts Dividend; Sees Good Momentum In FY22; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Instrumentation and controls company Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax was 388.6 million pounds, compared to loss of 4.1 million pounds a year ago.

Basic earnings per share were 305.1 pence, compared to loss of 14.6 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax was 204.3 million pounds, compared to 166.4 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 140.7 pence, compared to 112.1 pence last year.

Sales dropped 3 percent to 1.29 billion pounds from 1.34 billion pounds a year ago.

Like-for-like sales grew 10 percent from last year, but dropped 2 percent from pre-pandemic 2019.

Orders were 19 percent higher on a like-for-like basis with strong customer demand continuing.

Further, the Board is proposing to pay a final dividend of 48.8 pence per share, 5 percent growth year-on-year. This gives a total dividend of 71.8 pence per share for the year.

Looking ahead, the company said the order book strength provides good momentum coming into 2022 and confidence for the growth outlook for businesses. Orders and sales growth were both strong in January.

In 2022, the company will continue to have to navigate supply chain and COVID-related challenges but these are expected to start to ease in the second half.

In London, Spectris shares were trading at 3,044 pence, down 6.11 percent.