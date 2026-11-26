On its fourth-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 12, 2026, Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) announced full-year financial results and highlighted a proposal by Empower Brands, its joint venture with Oaktree, to acquire consumer products company Helen of Troy. The business finished fiscal 2026 with low leverage while navigating broader retail inflation and shifting consumer demand. Three key takeaways from management's presentation stand out for long-term investors.

Management believes the consumer products sector has too many small players competing for limited retail shelf space. Combining operations gives the company the scale needed to fund brand marketing and product innovation.

Tight control over inventory and working capital, which represents the money tied up in day-to-day operations, allowed management to exceed free cash flow goals. Net leverage, or total debt relative to cash earnings, stayed below one turn.

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