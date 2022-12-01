SPECTRUM ENTERPRISE ANNOUNCES NATIONAL AVAILABILITY OF 100 GIGABIT ULTRA-HIGH SPEED DATA SERVICES

Ongoing Investment in Infrastructure Fuels Robust Network Capabilities and Solution Expansion to Any Client Premise, Helping Enterprises Grow

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Enterprise , a unit of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced the availability of Ultra-High Speed Data services across its national fiber network that deliver speeds of 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) for a range of data transport solutions, such as internet, WAN and Wavelength. Enterprises can benefit from these high-performance data capabilities at multiple locations, including private data centers, public clouds, corporate headquarters, and branch sites. Leveraging the Spectrum Enterprise Network architecture, Ultra-High Speed Data services easily scale from 10Gbps to 100Gbps and offer a range of redundancy options.

Spectrum Enterprise Ultra-High Speed Data services enable businesses to increase agility and meet the changing connectivity needs of their digital platforms. These services are paired with premium support and are fully managed and monitored to help ensure that the mission critical requirements of applications using the services are met.

"Bandwidth utilization for Ethernet-based business networks across the United States is anticipated to grow at a compound annual rate of 32% over the next five years, with the highest growth segment being ultra-high speed connections of between 10Gbps and 100Gbps," said Erin Dunne, Director of Research, Vertical Systems Group . "In fact, data transport volume over 10+ Gbps connections is expected to grow almost five times by 2026, to nearly 2400 Terabytes annually. Ensuring network evolution plans consider the growing demand for bandwidth and performance will be a key requirement for every organization."

Public cloud access, high-speed trading, video collaboration, file sharing, high-performance computing and internet access are among the many use cases fueling the demand for ultra-high speed data services.

Investing in a modern network

"At Spectrum Enterprise, we're committed to the success of our clients. We're investing in the breadth and depth of our network, its capabilities, and, importantly, the solutions and experience surrounding them so that we can provide businesses with speeds of 100Gbps and beyond," said Bill Archer, Charter Executive Vice President and President of Spectrum Enterprise. "Our Ultra-High Speed Data services capitalize on the performance capabilities of our dense fiber network with an unmatched experience and value. From solution design to dedicated support and management, we're there every step of the way so our clients stay a step ahead of future technologies and business demands."

The national availability of Spectrum Enterprise Ultra-High Speed Data services across metro and wide area networks to support a client's full range of operations is the result of ongoing investments in network capability, solution design and the experience that large enterprises require. Spectrum Enterprise provides clients a modern network platform, deployed to over 270,000 on-net buildings and fiber proximity to millions of businesses across the U.S. This capability delivers 100Gbps speeds to any client site – whether it's a commercial building, data center or any other location.

Different types of enterprises across the country have begun using Spectrum Enterprise Ultra-High Speed Data services. Leading Fortune 500 financial firms employ these services to support critical operational requirements. School districts support students and teachers with better classroom and digital learning experiences due to high-performance connectivity solutions. Organizations across multiple sectors depend on the low-latency attributes of Ultra-High Speed Data services to transport massive amounts of data across hybrid cloud workloads.

About Spectrum Enterprise

Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., is a national provider of scalable, fiber technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. The broad Spectrum Enterprise portfolio includes networking and managed services solutions : Internet access , Ethernet access and networks , Voice and TV solutions . The Spectrum Enterprise team of experts works closely with clients to achieve greater business success by providing solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For more information, visit enterprise.spectrum.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-enterprise-announces-national-availability-of-100-gigabit-ultra-high-speed-data-services-301691616.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.