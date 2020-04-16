Spectrum Gaming Capital and Management Sciences Associates to host webinar: "Outlook for Gaming Industry in the Context of Covid-19: What can be learned from prior market dislocations."

HORSHAM, Pa., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Gaming Capital and Management Sciences Associates will host a webinar on Thursday, April 23 at 1:00 (EDT) titled: "Outlook for Gaming Industry in the Context of Covid-19: What can be learned from prior market dislocations."

Covid-19 has placed the gaming industry in unchartered waters, leaving investors, operators and employees wondering what will happen to these businesses. While we try to understand when and how the industry will reopen, we wonder what will happen to gaming company valuations.

Spectrum Gaming Capital and Management Sciences Associates/Spectrumetrix have teamed up to search historical data seeking guidance from past industry dislocations. We looked at gaming GGR & stock and bond market statistics from 9/11, various hurricanes, and the Great Recession to develop insight into the future.

Topics for Discussion:

GGR impact of recessions and catastrophic events

Stock market trends for gaming in relation to the broader market and the consumer discretionary sector

Regional vs destination market differences

Bankruptcy recovery history

Digital outlook

Speakers:

Robert Heller is co-founder and CEO of Spectrum Gaming Capital. Mr. Heller has over 30 years of experience in investment banking and resort development. Heller has initiated and completed over $50 billion in debt and equity financing and raised the acquisition financing for Baha Mar Resorts as the company's founding President and CFO. He joined Spectrum from UBS Investment Bank where he was responsible for coordinating the bank's gaming franchise globally. Previously, Heller spent 25 years on Wall Street managing gaming investment banking groups at Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns and Salomon Brothers .

is co-founder and CEO of Spectrum Gaming Capital. Mr. Heller has over 30 years of experience in investment banking and resort development. Heller has initiated and completed over in debt and equity financing and raised the acquisition financing for Baha Mar Resorts as the company's founding President and CFO. He joined Spectrum from UBS Investment Bank where he was responsible for coordinating the bank's gaming franchise globally. Previously, Heller spent 25 years on Wall Street managing gaming investment banking groups at Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns and . Dr. Geoff Atkinson is a Senior Data Analyst at Management Science Associates, Inc., a worldwide leader providing robust analytical services in numerous industries, including casino gaming. Atkinson has worked on multiple analyses dealing with the impact of new gaming technologies – VGTs in Illinois , online slots in New Jersey , and the proliferation of sports betting outside of Nevada. Before joining MSA, he worked as a mathematician and game designer for Konami Gaming, Inc., and taught a wide variety of math courses at Seton Hill University. He holds a Ph.D. in Algorithms, Combinatorics and Optimization from Carnegie Mellon University .

Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the webinar presentation. Please click here to register for this webinar.

About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum Gaming Group, a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation, and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. We have provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993. We bring a wide industry perspective to every engagement, having worked in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents.

Spectrum Gaming co-organizes and co-produces the East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum (ECGC). Visit www.eastcoastgamingcongress.com to register. Spectrum also serves as Executive Director of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States .

About Spectrum Gaming Capital ("SGC"): SGC is a boutique financial advisory firm with a singular focus on the gaming & resort industries, globally, operating as a hybrid consultant and investment bank, serving developers, operators, investors, and boards.

About Management Science Associates ("MSA"): MSA has been a leader in the development of analytical software and information based systems since 1963 and has extensive experience working with casinos in US markets as well as Macau, Philippines and Singapore. MSA draws on its core competencies of analytics, data management and IT application development to craft solutions for our gaming clients. In addition to our flagship gaming software products, Universal Floor Optimizer, Spectrumetrix, SportsBook ExchangeSM and SPINsights, MSA also provides customized analytical services including: promotion analysis, par elasticity analysis and real-time player analytics.

