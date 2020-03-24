|
Spectrum Gaming Group, REMI webinar planned for state, local governments
HORSHAM, Pa., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REMI Managing Economic Associate Chris Judson will moderate an April 2 webinar at 2:00 pm EDT titled: "Addressing Short-term and Long-term Fiscal Questions: How to Establish Gaming Policy to Generate Optimal Economic Benefits."
Speakers are:
- National Council of Legislators From Gaming States (NCLGS) President, Ohio Senator William Coley
- Spectrum Gaming Group Managing Director Michael Pollock
- Rod Motamedi with the University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute
Participation in this webinar is limited to state and local public officials, lottery directors, and government staff, and those that qualify can register here. The presentation will be made available to others following the webinar. Private-sector clients for both Spectrum and REMI should call their representatives to schedule individual briefings.
About Spectrum Gaming Group: Spectrum Gaming Group, a non-partisan consultancy that specializes in the economics, regulation, and policy of legalized gambling worldwide. We have provided independent research and professional services to public- and private-sector clients since 1993. We bring a wide industry perspective to every engagement, having worked in 40 US states and territories and in 48 countries on six continents.
Spectrum Gaming co-organizes and co-produces the East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum (ECGC) , and also serves as Executive Director of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-gaming-group-remi-webinar-planned-for-state-local-governments-301029271.html
SOURCE Spectrum Gaming Group
