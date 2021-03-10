Spectrum Health Partners with TytoCare to Expand Telehealth Offerings

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Health, a not-for-profit, integrated health system based in West Michigan, today announced a new partnership with TytoCare, the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams. The integration of TytoCare into Spectrum Health's current virtual care offerings enhances the health system's ability to diagnose and treat patients remotely with in-depth, physical examinations during video visits.

Telehealth has never been more important, with people worldwide isolating and avoiding medical clinics and urgent care facilities to stem the spread of the coronavirus. TytoCare's FDA-cleared handheld examination kit enables users to perform comprehensive physical exams of the heart, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and lungs, which are key for treating many non-acute and chronic conditions. This allows health care providers to gain the vital clinical data they require to monitor, diagnose, and treat patients and avoid unnecessary in-person visits.

Using the Spectrum Health app, consumers can connect to their provider for a live, on-demand video visit. During the visit, the health care provider will guide the patient through the examination process using the TytoCare exam kit. Based on examination results, the provider can then make a diagnosis and treatment plan and write a prescription, if needed. Video visits with TytoCare and Spectrum Health are available 24/7.

"We are thrilled to partner with Spectrum Health to help expand its existing video-based telehealth offering by fully replicating an in-person visit from any location," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and co-founder of TytoCare. "TytoCare is enabling Spectrum Health to provide the telehealth experience people desire today, allowing for more thorough virtual care from the comfort of home, at work or on the go, which is crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic and routine times as well."

In an initial pilot with Spectrum Health employees and their families, 75% of patients and 100% of health care providers indicated that using the TytoCare exam kit during video visits improved the quality and comprehensive nature of the appointment.

"Spectrum Health is committed to providing an at-home care experience that truly brings the health care provider to our consumers. TytoCare enables us to do just that," said Darryl Elmouchi, MD, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan. "The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on the importance of telehealth, yet even when the pandemic is behind us, it will still be critical to provide consumers with convenient and accessible high-quality care in the comfort of their own homes."

For more information, please click here. A video demonstration can also be found here.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 100 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

TytoCare Press Contact

Allison Grey

Headline Media

prtyto@headline.media

+1.323.283.8176

About Spectrum Health

Spectrum Health System, a not-for-profit, integrated health system, is committed to improving the health and wellness of our communities. We live our mission every day with 31,000 compassionate professionals, 4,600 medical staff experts, 3,300 committed volunteers and a health plan serving more than 1 million members. Our talented physicians and caregivers are privileged to offer a full continuum of care and wellness services to our communities through 14 hospitals, including Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, 150 ambulatory sites and telehealth offerings. We pursue health care solutions for today and tomorrow that diversify our offerings. Locally-governed and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, our health system provided $550 million in community benefit in calendar year 2019. Thanks to the generosity of our communities, we received $37 million in philanthropy to support research, academics, innovation and clinical care. Spectrum Health has been recognized as one of the nation's 15 Top Health Systems by Truven Health Analytics®, part of IBM Watson HealthTM.

Spectrum Health Press Contact

Beth Cranson

Spectrum Health Media Relations

616.540.0813

elizabeth.cranson@spectrumhealth.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-health-partners-with-tytocare-to-expand-telehealth-offerings-301244653.html

SOURCE Tyto Care