Spectrum Pharma Names Nora Brennan CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) announced the appointment of Nora Brennan as Chief Financial Officer effective May 25, 2022. Brennan has served on the company's Board and as Chairperson of the Audit Committee since December 2020. She will relinquish Board duties to assume the new role. Most recently, Brennan served as Chief Financial Officer of Fore Biotherapeutics.

The company noted that Brittany Bradrick, who was recently appointed to the Board, will assume the role of Chairperson of the Audit Committee.