Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Juhyun Lim of Hanmi Pharmaceutical to Board of Directors

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Juhyun Lim to its Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to have Ms. Lim join Spectrum’s Board of Directors,” said William Ashton, Chairman of the Board, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "This further strengthens our partnership with Hanmi and we look forward to her thoughtful guidance as we strategically define the next chapter at Spectrum and strive to advance novel medicines toward registration and commercialization.”

Juhyun Lim is an experienced executive with 20 years of experience in the life science industry and currently serves as President, Global Strategy and Planning at Hanmi Science and Hanmi Pharmaceutical, where she leads the execution of corporate strategy and investment. She also serves as Director, Healthcare Investment at Hanmi Ventures. Ms. Lim has held various senior leadership roles during her tenure at Hanmi, including SVP, Human Resource Development.

"I believe in Spectrum's commitment to serving patients with great needs and its vision and efforts for developing innovative medicines,” said Ms. Lim. "With Rolontis and poziotinib under Spectrum's lead, I am confident that the best efforts are put into the programs anticipating a great success in the oncology market. It is with great honor that l join the board and serve for a mutual goal.”

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit www.sppirx.com.

