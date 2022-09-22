Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Poziotinib Following FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI) ("Spectrum” or the "Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s ("FDA”) Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee ("ODAC”) met to review poziotinib for the treatment of patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC”) harboring HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. The committee voted 9-4 that the current benefits of poziotinib did not outweigh its risks.

"We are disappointed by the outcome of the ODAC meeting, as patients with NSCLC HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations are in need of additional effective and safe therapies,” stated Tom Riga, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "We plan to carefully evaluate our options for this program as we approach the November 24, 2022, PDUFA date. We would like to thank lung cancer patients and their families, as well as investigators and their staff, for their support.”

ODAC is an independent panel of experts that reviews and evaluates data concerning the efficacy and safety of marketed and investigational products for use in the treatment of cancer. The committee makes appropriate recommendations to the FDA, but these recommendations are not binding and the final decision regarding product approval will be made solely by the FDA.

About Poziotinib

Poziotinib is a novel, oral epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR TKI) that inhibits the tyrosine kinase activity of EGFR as well as HER2 and HER4, which, in turn, leads to the inhibition of the proliferation of tumor cells that overexpress these receptors. Mutations or overexpression/amplification of EGFR family receptors have been associated with a number of different cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), breast cancer, and gastric cancer. HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations are a rare subset accounting for approximately 2-4% in NSCLC. There is no approved therapy for either treatment-naïve or previously treated NSCLC with HER2 exon 20 insertion mutations. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals holds an exclusive license from Hanmi Pharmaceutical ("Hamni”) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize poziotinib worldwide, excluding Korea and China. Poziotinib is currently being investigated by the Company and Hanmi in several mid-stage trials in multiple solid tumor indications.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the Company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit www.sppirx.com.

