21.10.2022 13:44:30
Spectrum's Rolvedon Injection Ready To Sell Into Estimated $2 Bln Market
(RTTNews) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI), a company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, said on Friday that its Rolvedon or Eflapegrastim-xnst injection is commercially available in the market.
The drug distributers have the product stock and ready to sell into a projected $2 billion market.
Rolvedon is used to reduce the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.
Rolvedon had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in September.
