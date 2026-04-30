Insight Enterprises Aktie
WKN: 909619 / ISIN: US45765U1034
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30.04.2026 17:13:58
Speece Thorson Bets On Insight Enterprises (NSIT) With a 78,000 Share Buy
According to an SEC filing dated April 29, 2026, Speece Thorson Capital Group increased its position in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 78,191 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $6.39 million, calculated using quarterly average pricing. The quarter-end value of the NSIT stake rose by $5.15 million, a figure that incorporates both the share purchase and changes in the stock’s price during the period.Insight Enterprises is a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider with a comprehensive portfolio spanning cloud, data center, and digital transformation services. The company leverages its scale and expertise to deliver end-to-end IT solutions that drive operational efficiency and innovation for clients worldwide. Its broad customer reach and integrated approach position it competitively within the technology distribution and services sector.Insight Enterprises stock dipped in March. If Speece Thorson made its 78,000 purchase on the dip it could be sitting on a gain of more than 10% right now. If the firm purchased the volatile shares in early February, though, they’ve fallen more than 20% already.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Insight Enterprises Inc.
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Insight Enterprises veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: Insight Enterprises stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)