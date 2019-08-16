Speedcast and Australian Space Agency to Collaborate on Growth and Transformation of Australian Space Industry

Joint Statement Identifies Agency Priorities, Speedcast Projects and Establishes Principles for Future Communications Developments

SYDNEY, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's largest provider of remote communications and IT services, and the Australian Space Agency signed a statement of cooperation today outlining Speedcast's intentions to support the agency's ambitious goal of tripling the nation's space sector in size and creating 20,000 new jobs by 2030.

Referring to the Australian Civil Space Strategy 2019-2028, the statement identities key fields in which Australia will concentrate on its development of the space sector, including communications; position, navigation, and timing; space situational awareness and debris monitoring; leapfrog R&D; Earth observation; robotics and automation on Earth and in space; and access to space.

Speedcast is investing in the Australian space sector to accelerate satellite research and development into new areas for driving growth, including world-leading satellite managed services in support of sovereign and international satellite operators; advanced Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities and space connectivity applications for key economic sectors; new products, software, and services that leverage the company's leadership position in maritime and mobility connectivity; and value-added services in collaboration with partners and suppliers.

"Speedcast is committed to developing the next generation of space innovators," said Speedcast CEO Pierre-Jean Beylier. "This groundbreaking space initiative builds on our long history of providing connectivity services to emerging markets, and will advance global communications while driving economic growth opportunities in new regions."

"We acknowledge the investment Speedcast is making in the Australian space sector, through the export of Australia's satellite intellectual property and research and development to new areas," said Dr. Megan Clark, Head of the Australian Space Agency.

Contact Information: Speedcast Contact Peggy Stalhut Global Marketing Director Tel: +1 631 457 1198 Email: peggy.stalhut@speedcast.com Agency Contact Netra Ghosh 202 Communications Tel: +1 801 349 2840 Email: netra@202comms.com

