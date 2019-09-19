Speedcast and Nelco Awarded Remote Communications Contract for Leading Indian Cruise Line

Providing Seamless VSAT Services for Cruise Line In and Out of Indian Waters

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, and India's fastest growing VSAT service provider Nelco Limited, a Tata Enterprise, have been awarded a new contract to deliver satellite communications onboard a leading Indian Cruise line catering to the Indian domestic and international cruise markets.

The leading Indian Cruise line offers a rich experience of Indian culture, hospitality and cuisine to domestic and international travelers. The cruise ship will sail initially in India before proceeding to the Middle East. Throughout its journey, it will be able to enjoy seamless Ku-band connectivity in and out of Indian waters as a result of the recent partnership agreement between Speedcast and Nelco.

"The Indian Cruise market is growing at a rapid rate and we are proud to have the global reach and strategic partnership with Nelco, to be the first provider of seamless connectivity for ships entering and exiting Indian waters," said Brent Horwitz, Speedcast's SVP of Cruise and Ferry. "The challenge of maintaining uninterrupted communications in that region has always been one of our customers' key pain points. Our unique proposition to supply reliable communication solutions to ships sailing in and out of Indian waters fits Indian Cruise operators' connectivity needs very well. We expect more ships will sign up for our services, as there is a high demand for truly global and reliable broadband service onboard."

"We are excited that this leading Indian Cruise line has awarded Speedcast and Nelco the contract to deliver seamless global communications service," said Nelco MD & CEO P J Nath. "We see the partnership with Speedcast as a big growth opportunity for Nelco and look forward to working with them to grow this business for both companies in the region."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

About Nelco

Nelco, a part of Tata Group, was started in 1940 as a revolutionary electronics company (with many firsts to its name). The company has now reinvented itself and is focused in providing VSAT services to the Enterprise market through its wholly owned subsidiary Tatanet Services Ltd., for wide ranging segments like Banking, Renewable Energy, Telemedicine, Education, Oil & Gas exploration to name a few. NELCO is listed in BSE and NSE and The Tata Power Company Ltd. holds 50.1% of the shares in the company. Visit us at: www.nelco.in

