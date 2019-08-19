Speedcast Wins ACOMMS Innovation Award for SIGMA Gateway Secure Connectivity Platform

Secure Platform Seamlessly Manages Hybrid Network Connectivity and Value-Added Applications and Services

SYDNEY, Aug. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly-reliable, fully-managed, remote communication and IT solutions, has won the prestigious 2019 ACOMMS Award for Vendor Innovation for the company's SIGMA Gateway platform, beating other fellow finalists Ericsson and Nokia. Hosted by the Communications Alliance of Australia, the award ceremony took place in Sydney on the evening of August 15.

The Speedcast SIGMA Gateway is an integrated connectivity management platform that seamlessly manages global VSAT, MSS, 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, and voice services, and provides automated and efficient management of multiple secure WAN links to ensure least-cost routing. The unique value of SIGMA Gateway lies in running specialized value-added applications and services in virtual machines (VMs). With the VM option, customers can access enterprise applications such as cybersecurity, e-learning, maritime email and more, and also have the option to tailor the SIGMA resources to accommodate VMs of their choice.

SIGMA Gateway hosts VMs and presents them as a single instance, making it ideal for critical or high-availability requirements. For Maritime and Energy customers in particular, it provides all-in-one services designed for scalable and modular architectures, enabling customers to quickly adapt to changing business needs. SIGMA Gateway easily integrates into a vessel or rig's existing network, segmenting business, crew, IOT and bespoke or custom networks to prioritize the most critical applications and serve them without interruption. The platform enables remote configuration and dedicated resource allocation of CPU, disk space and memory, specifically tailored for easy installation in challenging environments.

"It's an honor to be recognized with an ACOMM Innovation award for our SIGMA Gateway solution," said Pierre-Jean Beylier, CEO, Speedcast. "Innovation is a key element of Speedcast's growth strategy, as our customers increasingly look to Speedcast for more than just connectivity. SIGMA Gateway gives our customers the ability to seamlessly manage hybrid networks and quickly deploy and operate mission-critical enterprise applications and services."

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

