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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

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30.04.2026 16:18:00

SPEM Tracks 3,000 Holdings Across China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and Other Countries. Here Is Why a Small Emerging-Markets Allocation Could Pay Off for Patient Investors

So far in 2026, there has been increasing interest in international and emerging-market stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to research from Bank of America earlier this year, four times more money is flowing into international stocks than U.S. stocks.There are several reasons, but mainly it is a sign of investors diversifying away from U.S. equities, mainly large-cap stocks, which have generally become overvalued after a three-year bull market. Also, international and emerging market stocks are benefiting from a weaker dollar, favorable monetary policy, and a surge in infrastructure investments, as well as the broadening artificial intelligence (AI) boom, among other reasons.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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