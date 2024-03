Spending on accidental subscriptions has doubled in a year in UK

Citizens Advice says problem getting worse, after hard-to-cancel contracts trapped quarter of UK adults last year at cost of £688mThe amount consumers spent on accidental subscriptions that are easy to get into but hard to cancel has doubled in a year, Citizens Advice has warned, with customers shelling out millions.Research for the charity found that more than 13 million people (26% of UK adults) have accidentally taken out a subscription in the past 12 months. These covered services from fitness apps to food delivery services and pet food.Consumers thought they were buying a one-off product or service, or signing up to a free trial, but were in fact being enrolled into a continuing payment. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel